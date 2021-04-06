Maryland football excited to have fans back for the Spring Red & White game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This Monday, the University of Maryland’s athletics department announced new guidelines for the football program’s Spring Game, including new protocols for fan attendance.

Fans will be able to attend the event for free, but will have to claim tickets in advance. Tickets will be for physically-distanced pods. No tailgating will be permitted.

Prince George’s County; where Capital One Field is currently located, is currently under Phase 2 of the County’s Phased Reopening Plan. Their new COVID emergency declaration, was adopted by the Council, and went into effect on April 2nd, 2021. Per County guidelines, the number of spectators cannot exceed more than 50 percent. For Capital One Field, that would mean almost 27,000 fans.

Terp Nation!!! We are excited to welcome you back to Capital One Field for this year's Spring Game.



Click the link below for more information on our COVID-19 protocols and to reserve your tickets. #TBIA



🔗: https://t.co/5Q4YaEhWYG pic.twitter.com/DKlwn31IPU — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 5, 2021

“We’re all excited about being able to have fans in our red and white game.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley, in his opening statement before Tuesday’s practice. “I know I’m excited about it. The return – have our fans return to the shell and to have an opportunity to see our team, and how much progress we’ve made. I’m happy for our players, our fans, haven’t been able to see us in a full calendar year.”