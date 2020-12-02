Maryland football excited for challenge against Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins are scheduled to play the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday, at Ann Arbor. That is, if the Wolverines can play.

An announcement from the Michigan football program, they had all their practices virtually on Tuesday, making it the second consecutive day they’ve done so. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh had announced on Monday, the program would pause all activities out of an abundance of caution; because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Statement from Michigan Football:



They’re doing all team activities virtually again today.



Ohio State has returned to practices. pic.twitter.com/sjVhtnsmVF — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) December 1, 2020

So far, we’re not aware of any contingency plan for the Terrapins, in case Michigan cannot play.

“You know those things are above the pay grade of the Head Coach of Maryland.” said Head Coach Mike Locksley, “Today I woke up, Michigan is on our schedule today. We have a Tuesday practice, which is our; going down the distance, short yardage, goal line, everything we’re doing today is all about Michigan, and that’s where our attention is till we hear anything differently.”

Last time the Terps played at Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines walked away with a 42-21 victory at the Big House. This season, the Michigan Wolverines are coming off a 27-17 loss to Penn State, the first win of the Nittany Lions’ season.

Despite how convoluted 2020 feels just based off that last sentence, Head Coach Mike Locksley has nothing but respect for a program of Michigan’s caliber, and history.

“Obviously these historic environments, and these storied programs that we get to face, being a member of the Big Ten, in 2020 will feel a little different from what they normally are. But we do have great respect for the tradition, and history of what Michigan is all about, and the Big House.” said Coach Locksley.

“But for us, those are external things we always talk about; really we don’t concern ourselves with it. Once we make the decision of who we play, everything is more about Maryland than who is our opponent. Its about our mindset, its about our preparation, our execution.”

Maryland will have to execute, as they recover from a 27-11 loss to Indiana, this past Saturday. Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 241 yards, 17 of 36 throws, along with one touchdown, and three interceptions. Dontay Demus Jr. was one of the few bright spots for the Terrapin offense, catching 114 yards, and scoring the sole touchdown for Maryland.

“Saturday is another great opportunity for our team.” said Coach Locksley, “As I’ve said before, being in the growth phase, every opportunity that we get to compete, to go out and play, is a step in the right direction for our program. The type of young players that we play with – we don’t take it lightly. And I know our players are excited, as yesterday’s energy at practice was good.”