Maryland football enter 2020 season with thin roster, key players opt out

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In the first media availability for preseason camp in 2020, second-year Head Coach Mike Locksley announced that six players have opted out of the football season.

These players include starters from last season quarterback Josh Jackson, as well as offensive linemen Johnny Jordan and Austin Fontaine, have opted out because of their concerns about COVID-19. Defensive back Vincent Flythe, defensive lineman Jalen Alexander, and linebacker TJ Kautai have also opted out for the same reasons.

Locksley also announced that tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will miss the season because of an undisclosed medical issue.

With Jackson out of the equation at quarterback, the Terps now wait and see whether Taulia Tagovailoa, who transferred from Alabama in the spring, will be given a waiver to play immediately by the NCAA. If not, redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre would be the only scholarship quarterback available if Tagovailoa is not eligible.