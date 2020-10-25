Maryland football drop season opener 43-3 to Northwestern

Maryland wide receiver DeJuan Ellis, right, is tackled by Northwestern defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Ill (WDVM) – In their season opener on the road against Northwestern, Maryland football fall to the Wildcats, 43-3.

The Terps were outplayed by Northwestern in all three phases of the game, as starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 94 yards, going 14 for 25 with three interceptions.

Maryland finished the game with 171 offensive yards, 56 of those came during their first drive, as Tagovailoa completed six out of seven passes. In that same quarter, Tagovailoa also threw two of his three interceptions.

“I just never felt like after the first drive that we had any rhythm on offense, and to me, it’s all about rhythm and we’re one of those teams that when we can play with tempo and we can get up and go, we tend to be able to string plays together.” said Locksley in his postgame interview.

Equally concerning for the Terps, on their defensive side, the Wildcats, who had ranked 126th in the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision last season from an offensive standpoint, created 537 yards of offense behind transfer quarterback, Peyton Ramsey, and a new offensive coordinator. Ramsey threw for 212 yards, giving Northwestern their largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game since 1970.

In the first quarter, the Terrapins gave up back to back first downs against Northwestern, as the score opened up for the Wildcats, 14-3.

With this loss, Maryland lose their 10-game streak of winning season openers; the fifth longest among Power 5 programs.