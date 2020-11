COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – According to a spokesperson with the team, the Maryland football team did not have practice on Wednesday, November 18th.

A decision will be made on Thursday, in regards to their game against Michigan State; which is slated for Saturday, November 21st.

The team has not practiced since November 10th, they announced on November 11th that eight players had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story.