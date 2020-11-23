Maryland football back in practice, prepare for Indiana

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – In a statement from Maryland athletics, the Maryland Football program is back in practice, beginning their preparation to play against Indiana on Saturday, November 28th, starting on Monday. The Terrapins will begin practicing Monday afternoon, and will continue monitoring COVID-19 test results, that will determine their actions in the week moving ahead.

“The last two weeks have been trying for everyone associated with our football program, but I am proud of the resiliency and positive outlook Coach Locksley and our team has had,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans in the statement. “The team went through weight training this morning and will practice this afternoon. We are optimistic that we will be able to play this Saturday at Indiana. As we have done throughout, we will continue daily testing, monitor those results and base all decisions upon those results.”

Since the news broke about the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, daily antigen testing resulted in one positive, while the PCR test that followed after confirmed a negative result. On Sunday, November 22nd, all football student-athletes underwent PCR testing, with no positives.

The Terrapins have not played in two weeks, in which time 30 members of the program have tested positive, including Head Coach Mike Locksley. Coach Locksley will take part in practice this week virtually, and is expected to travel with the team, according to Athletic Director Damon Evans.