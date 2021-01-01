Maryland falls to No. 16 Michigan at home

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM)

The Maryland men’s basketball team dropped to 6-5, and 1-3 in Big Ten play last night, falling to the undefeated Michigan Wolverines 84-73.

The Terps were able to hang up until late in the second half, in most part to the 19 point night of Donta Scott. Maryland also got a 16 point effort from Eric Ayala and a 15 points off of the bench from Jairus Hamilton.

Maryland was without senior guard, Darryl Morsell, who left the game with an injury and had to be treated at a Medical Center.

Next up for Maryland is a Monday match up on the road against Indiana.