Maryland drop to Penn State in a demoralizing loss, 66-61

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite a 12-0 start to the game, and holding a 50-36 lead over their opponents at one point during the second half; the Maryland Terrapins drop their final regular season game 66-61.

The Terps managed to hold onto a lead, until the final 1:53 left in the game. Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala, and Darryl Morsell were the only Terrapins to score in the double digits; while Wiggins finished the night with a 15 point, and 10 rebound double-double.

“It’s just devastating in a lot of ways.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, after the loss. “Our guys are just devastated, we expected to win the game. It just snowballed, we really couldn’t stop it. And those are hard, those are really hard.”

The Terps struggled grabbing offensive rebounds, only notching one compared to Penn State’s 10. Seth Lundy would score a three point shot, with 1:14 left on the clock; a result of an offensive board that Penn State grabbed to create the play for him.

Penn State’s Seth Lundy dropped 31 points on the Terrapins, just one point shy of his career high. Because of this loss, the Terps will enter the Big Ten tournament as the No. 8 seed, will play Michigan State on Thursday.

“Yeah it hurts.” said Aaron Wiggins, when asked about the emotion in the locker room after the loss. “I mean, Senior Night was supposed to – send the seniors out on a good note. Everybody loves our three seniors, the managers, all of those guys. You know we wanted to end it on a good night, just didn’t finish the game.”

