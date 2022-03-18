COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Behind an 31 point third-quarter performance, the Maryland Terrapins lock up a 102-71 win over the Delaware Blue Hens to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“That was Maryland basketball” – HC Brenda Frese to start her opening statement pic.twitter.com/p0zzErcy3E — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) March 18, 2022

Against the No. 13 Delaware, the Maryland Terrapins maintained a strong lead to lock up a 49-39 lead by the end of the first half, never giving up the lead once.

Junior guard Ashley Owusu led the team with 24 points, and six assists. Diamond Miller added 23 points, grad student guard Katie Benzan added 17 points making all of her shots in the field from beyond the arc.

Despite 31 points from Jasmine Dickey, the Blue Hens could not overcome Maryland’s dominance in the paint as they were outscored 50-32.

The Terps will play Florida Gulf Coast in the second round on Sunday, March 20.