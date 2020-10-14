Maryland defense not fazed by loss of time due to COVID-19

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins are 10 days away from the start of their football season, on the road against Northwestern on October 24th.

This season, however, the Terps will be playing without a lot of key players on the defensive side of the ball; losing key seniors from last season like Antoine Brooks Jr. and Keandre Jones.

Because of this, the Terps will rely on a mix of young guys, and newcomers; who range from freshman to JUCO transfers, for their entire defensive unit.

“We’ve got some key players and some key positions that we think – cause of their experience helps us; but then its the influx to me – I think that you’ll see the biggest change of the newcomers”, says Head Coach Mike Locksley.

“The amount of time that we lost due to the coronavirus shows that we have to take advantage of the time to get to know our teammates and everything and build those relationships and i think its made our bonds that much stronger.” says sophomore defensive back Nick Cross.