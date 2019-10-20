Maryland comes up short against Indiana

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cameron Dicker made a 33-yard field goal as time expired and No. 15 Texas survived Kansas' desperate upset bid 50-48 after the teams exchanged six touchdowns in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

Kansas took a 48-47 lead on Carter Stanley's 2-point conversion pass to Daylon Charlot with 1:11 to play. Sam Ehlinger then drove the Longhorns into field goal range for Dicker, who calmly drilled the winner. Ehlinger completed two big passes to Collin Johnson to keep the drive going for Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12).