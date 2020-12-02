Maryland basketball will play at James Madison this Saturday

File Photo of Mark Turgeon, during the 2019-2020 season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team will travel to play James Madison Saturday, December 5, at 3:00 pm in Harrisonburg, Va.

The game will replace Maryland’s previously scheduled game against Towson on December 1st, which was canceled Monday afternoon due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Towson program.

Maryland have played James Madison just once in program history, when the Terps defeated the Dukes, 90-76, on Jan. 28, 1987 in Harrisonburg.

The Terps are off to a 3-0 start this season and received nine votes in this week’s AP top-25.