Maryland basketball will play at James Madison this Saturday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Photo of Mark Turgeon, during the 2019-2020 season.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team will travel to play James Madison Saturday, December 5, at 3:00 pm in Harrisonburg, Va.

The game will replace Maryland’s previously scheduled game against Towson on December 1st, which was canceled Monday afternoon due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Towson program.

Maryland have played James Madison just once in program history, when the Terps defeated the Dukes, 90-76, on Jan. 28, 1987 in Harrisonburg.

The Terps are off to a 3-0 start this season and received nine votes in this week’s AP top-25. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Day of Giving Telethon

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter