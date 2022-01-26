Maryland basketball pick up back-to-back conference wins for the first time this season

Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles the ball against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) The Maryland men’s basketball team rally behind the combined 45-point effort from graduate transfer guard Fatts Russell, and senior Eric Ayala, to beat Rutgers on the road, 68-60.

This marks the first time this season Maryland have won back-to-back conference games, just 10 days after the Terps lost to the Scarlet Knights in their first outing.

“This is one of the few games, where we’ve had two guys go off like this offensively, throughout the course of the season.” said interim coach Danny Manning, “When we get two guys to score like this, we’re a dangerous team.”

It wasn’t just the scoring that allowed Maryland to extend a first half lead. The Terps held Rutgers to 26 points in the first half, the lowest they’ve held an opponent since their season opener against Quinnipiac. Fatts Russell contributed 13 of his 23 points in the first half, scoring the last nine for Maryland before halftime.

In the second half, Eric Ayala exploded with a 15 point performance, while also becoming the fifth Terrapin in program history to knock down 200 career three-pointers.

With this win, the Terps improved to a 3-6 record in conference. Ayala says this win came as a result of the team adjusting overall to the level of Big Ten play, now that they’re nine games into the schedule.

“Cause we’re such a new team, you know we have a lot of guys coming from different places.” said Ayala, “And some of them its their first time playing big ten teams. And now that we’re kind of into the big ten schedule, we’re in the midst of it. Guys are getting comfortable, and familiar with it.”

Maryland’s next challenge will be back home against Indiana (14-5). The Hoosiers are 5-4 in conference, dropping to Michigan 80-62 in their last game on Sunday, January 23. This will be the first meeting between the teams this season, a moment the Terps hope to capitalize from the jump.

“We don’t want to be down like that, to have to fight.” said Fatts Russell, when speaking about some of the earlier losses in conference play. “But it just shows that we have that fight and we’re going to keep going no matter what’s going on around us.”