Maryland basketball host Penn State for senior night; parents and family members can attend

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Sunday, the Maryland men’s basketball team will host their final game of the Big Ten regular season, hosting Penn State for their Senior Night.

Both Reese Mona, Galin Smith, and Darryl Morsell will have their parents, and family in the stands on Sunday night, for the first time this season. Families for all players will be able to attend the game on Sunday, as the Terps look to bounce back from their loss to Northwestern on the road.

“Knew when I was getting the both of them, a couple tough guys, guys that are hard workers.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon when asked about the contributions from both Reese Mona, and Darryl Morsell, “Program guys. And they’ve even been better than I thought. Darryl has been terrific with his leadership. Reese, is just – he’s brought it every day.”

Reese joined the Terrapin program as a walk-on, before being offered a scholarship before the start of the season. Reese joined the program alongside former Terrapin, Anthony Cowan Jr., coming from WCAC powerhouse, DeMatha Catholic.

“Obviously they haven’t been to any home games this year.” said Reese Mona, when asked about having parents at the games. “I don’t think they’ve ever missed a home game, my four years here, that I’m allowed to go to. So they’re excited, especially that its on senior night. And they’re very excited and I am too.”

Darryl Morsell has stepped as the team’s unquestionable leader this season, playing through multiple injuries; and also providing a spark when necessary to his team. While reflecting on his career with the Terps, Morsell understands that who he is now, would not have been possible without the guidance of those before him.

“I wouldn’t say just basketball wise, but just as me growing from a boy to a man.” said Darryl Morsell, when reflecting on his time from a freshman, to a senior. “Just having the great guidance that I had – the older teammates that I had when I came in. The guidance of these phenomenal men, and this coaching staff, has just been phenomenal.”

The Terps cannot afford to lose another game to an opponent near the bottom of the Big Ten standings, as they make their case for March.