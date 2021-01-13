Maryland basketball hastily add Wingate to their schedule

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team will play Division II Wingate University on Friday at noon, the team announced on Wednesday.

This decision comes after the Terrapins game against Nebraska was postponed; because of a positive case within the Huskers’ program. Maryland was next scheduled to play at No. 7 Michigan on January 19th, which would have been eight days after their last game, a 66-63 road upset over then-No. 12 Illinois on Sunday.

Because the Terrapins will play a Division II opponent, Maryland’s NET rankings will not be affected by the outcome of the game. The Wingate Bulldogs, are a member of the South Atlantic Conference, and the university is based out of North Carolina. They went 13-15 last season, finishing 9-13 in conference.

“When our game with Nebraska was postponed, we were concerned about the length of time between games,” coach Mark Turgeon said in a news release. “The most important thing to our team right now is maintaining our rhythm and building depth as we prepare for our final stretch of Big Ten games and push for the postseason. I want to thank Wingate for adding us to their schedule on such short notice.”