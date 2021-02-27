Maryland basketball face toughest challenge yet, this Sunday against Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, M.d (WDVM) – This Sunday, Mark Turgeon and his squad, will face their toughest test yet, when they play the Michigan State Spartans.

Both teams are currently on a hot streak; with Maryland winning their last four [14-10], and Michigan State winning their last three [11-9]. Two of the Spartans’ games include wins over #4 Ohio State, and #5 Illinois.

“Well Michigan State was supposed to be good, but COVID got ’em.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon. “So they had to stop, then they came back, they had to stop again. You’re off, you’re not practicing, and the league is too good. But now they’re in shape, they figured it out. And they’re playing the way everybody thought they were going to play.”

“Timing is bad for us, would loved to have played them when they came off COVID, but it’s life.” said Mark, “Happy for them, they’ve been through a lot this year. They’re playing well, they had two great wins. At Indiana was a great win, so three great wins.”

A large part of Maryland’s success has been their defensive hustle; specifically their group led by senior Darryl Morsell. He was taken out of the last game against Rutgers twice, due to a shoulder injury. In his press conference on Saturday, Head Coach Mark Turgeon did confirm that Darryl would be a game-time decision.

“I’m glad we had the week in between games.” said Mark Turgeon, “We rested Darryl all week, he did a little bit today. We’ll see how he reacts overnight. And he’ll be a game time decision. We just gotta be careful. I know Darryl wants to play, but we’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow; if it’s stiff and sore we probably won’t go, but we’ll see. We rested him most of the week.”

Despite their possibility of struggling on the defensive side of the ball; the key to containing the Spartans will also remain in how Maryland rebound the ball.

“Game here last year- when they started- first box out they knocked two of our guys over. And there was no call. So I thought ‘oh boy, it’s gonna be a physical game.’.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “So we have to be physical with our box outs, gotta box out. Getting better with it. Something I talk about every day, I emphasize it everyday. For us to take that next step, we have to become a better box-out team. So we’ll see. We’re better, we’re more concious of it; but tomorrow is the biggest challenge we’ll have all year.”