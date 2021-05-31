Maryland baseball is dancing for first time since 2017; earns No. 3 seed in Greenville Regional

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland baseball team has earned the No. 3 seed in the Greenville Region in the NCAA Tournament, marking the seventh time in program history the Terps have made the tournament.

Go crazy boys! @TerpsBaseball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017! pic.twitter.com/uYfsiMhqoH — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) May 31, 2021

Maryland finished the regular season with 28-16 record for a 2nd place finish in the Big Ten, with six All-Big Ten selections in Benjamin Cowles (First Team, SS), Chris Alleyne (Second Team, OF), Ryan Ramsey (Second Team, RP), Matthew Shaw (Freshman Team), Jason Savacool (Freshman Team), and Luke Shliger (Freshman Team).

Maryland will play No. 2 seed Charlotte on Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. ET, at East Carolina’s Clark-LeClair Stadium.