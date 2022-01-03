Maryland athletics will require proof of vaccination for indoor events starting January 9th

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 14: A general view as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on December 14, 2020 in College Park, Maryland. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans were not allowed in attendance. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland Athletics Department announce a vaccine requirement, which will go into effect January 9th.

According to a press release from the school, anyone 12 years or older attending an event at the XFINITY Center will be required to provide either proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the game. Fans 18 and older should be prepared to show a picture ID to verify ownership of the vaccination card or negative test.

Proof of vaccination can include either the original, or a picture of one’s COVID-19 vaccination card, or a screenshot of vaccination records from a pharmacy.

Screenshots of test results of a negative PCR test, or a rapid antigen test will be accepted, but not including a home test result.

This announcement comes eight days after the athletic department announced enhanced measures, including closed concessions, and a mask mandate for Maryland’s men’s basketball home games till December 30th. According to this new policy, those measures will extend till January 8th, and will reopen on January 9th, when the men’s basketball team return home for their contest against Wisconsin, at 7:30pm.