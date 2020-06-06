Maryland Athletics enters phase 1 of return

Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland athletics announced on Friday their plans for a gradual, phased return to campus for student-athletes and staff.

“Our gradual, phased approach prioritizes the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” said Damon Evans, University of Maryland Athletic Director. “We remain optimistic about the return of fall sports, and this plan will serve as our cautious and considered roadmap to the resumption of athletic competition.”

Football players will be allowed to return to campus on June 8th for pre-participation medical screenings, with induvial, voluntary workouts beginning May 15th.

Below you can find the full outline of Phase 1.