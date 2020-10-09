Martinsburg, Spring Mills; ends in tie

CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Brady fell to Nick Foles again and appeared to lose count of downs on his final play, and the Chicago Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19 on Thursday night after Cairo Santos kicked a 38-year field goal with 1:17 remaining.

DeAndre Houston-Carson broke up Brady’s fourth-down pass with 33 seconds left shortly after Santos kicked the go-ahead field goal. Brady put up four fingers, appearing to think he had one more down. Chicago took over, instead.