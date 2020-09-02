Martinsburg soccer teams gear up for Fall season ahead

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Martinsburg Bulldogs boy’s and girl’s soccer teams will begin their 2020 seasons on Wednesday night, against Washington High.

The boys team brings back ample experience, with 5+ returning players from last season, and they will be working under a new head coach, Patrick Tetrick; who will be taking over for Tracy Adams, who is working under his staff as an assistant coach.

The girls team carries motivation from last season’s tough loss to Hedgesville in Sectionals; hoping to use their experience this season to create that same success.