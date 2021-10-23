Martinsburg remain top dog, after beating Jefferson at home

MARTINSBURG, W. Va (WDVM) – In a battle between two of the top teams in West Virginia, the Martinsburg Bulldogs proved why they are the top “dog” in the state, with a 42-3 win over the Jefferson Cougars.

The Cougars would lead 15-3 in the second quarter, before adding one more, thanks to a keeper from Murphy Clement.

In the start of the third quarter, the Jefferson Cougars had a chance to extend their drive, with a fourth down completion from Spencer Powell from Sammy Roberts, but the ref called Powell short.

Martinsburg would pile on two more scores, before the Cougars would come up with an interception from Isaiah Fritts, giving them a shot to add a score late in the game.

The dagger on Martinsburg’s dominant night came from Kam Shallis, on a blocked kick that led to a 97-yard touchdown return for him on the other end.

Martinsburg Cheerleaders

Other Eastern Panhandle Scores: