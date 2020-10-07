Martinsburg muscles past Musselman

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Martinsburg’s boys soccer team picked up their eighth win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Musselman 2-1.

Musselman would strike first late in the first half with a Jacob Gordan goal. Gordon took a header off a free kick by Conal Mathews and found the back of the net with 1:34 left in the first half.

Martinsburg wouldn’t take long to answer. Brent Terwilliger would go top shelf off of his own free kick to tie the game up at 1-1 just four minutes into the second half.

Then with 4:26 left to play in the game, Sam Duffy would send a beautiful ball across to Dylan Tachoir who head’s in the game winning goal to lift Martinsburg over Musselman 2-1.

The Bulldogs are now 8-1-1 on the season.