Martinsburg muscles Musselman 56-14

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W. Va. (WDVM) – High school football in the Eastern Panhandle picks up with the second week of action.

Martinsburg vs. Musselman

Martinsburg returned to conference play Friday night, after defeating Salem (VA) on the road in Week 1, and picked up another big road win here in Week 2, defeating rival Musselman 56-14.

Martinsburg head coach Britt Sherman saying after the game that you just never know where you stand in state once you go out. “Coming back into West Virginia, and playing a conference opponent, kind of gives us a little bit of a gage of what we need to work on by the time we get to the end of the season and need to be peaking.

Sherman, again, split time with his quarterbacks Friday night using both Ezra Bagent and Murphy Clement which he says will be the plan all season.

“Both of them are going to play really well. I thought Ezra had a really really good game last week, he had a good game tonight, but Murphy I think just really showed that he can do both and [he] played really well tonight.”

Martinsburg will play their first home game of the season next Friday against Sherando.