Martinsburg looking to get back to winning ways against Huntington in AAA State Final

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Martinsburg Bulldogs are one win away from hoisting the 2021 AAA State Title, as they prepare to face the Huntington Highlanders.

“It’s just really good for the kids to be able to play out the playoffs, and be able to play a championship game on the field.” said Head Coach Britt Sherman, “It’s really exciting for them, it really helps out their mental health, and being with their teammates, and being on bus rides, and just to get back to normal a little bit.”

“Personally, I used to go to Spring Mills, so I never got to go to Wheeling.” said Jacob , “But for my first time, I’m ready. And for the guys below me, and for all the other classes, I want to see y’all out here next year.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Super Six finals were canceled last season for the 2020 season. Now, Martinsburg have a chance to win their first title since 2019, their ninth in 11 years.

The Bulldogs have averaged about 45 points this season on offense, including a 21-0 win over Bridgeport in the state semifinals, to lock up their spot in the AAA state final.

“We have to be efficient at whatever we do.” said Sherman, “Whether it’s a short passing game, if we throw the ball deep, screen game, running the ball.”

Defensively, the Highlanders have allowed less than 21 points on average to their opponents this season; highlighting a tough challenge for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

“Their linebackers are very, very athletic.” said senior center Jakob Zittle, “Their defensive line can come off the ball, and they blitz a lot. They like to cause confusion up front, and make you mess up, up front.”

“They are really, really good on defense.” said Sherman, “They don’t give up many points, so we have to make the most of every possession.”