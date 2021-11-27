Martinsburg football shuts out Bridgeport 21-0, advances to AAA state final

MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) — For the fourth time in the last five years, Martinsburg football is heading to the state final.

The Bulldogs took care of business at home Friday night, defeating the Bridgeport Indians in shut out fashion, 21-0.

“We knew Bridgeport was going to be a hard battle,” said Bulldog wide receiver Hudson Clement. “We knew we were going to have to fight. We were ready though. We had to prepare all week for it, and we just executed.”

The Indians were a week removed from putting up 74 points against Jefferson. However on Friday night, they were held to zero.

It took until the second quarter to get our first score of the game. Ezra Bagent, younger brother of Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, hooked up with Hudson Clement for an 11-yard touchdown and the only score in the first half.

In the 3rd quarter, Bagent found Clement again, this time on a deep ball for a score, making it 14-0. Late in the 4th, the Bulldogs put it away with a 17-yard TD run by Xavion Kendall.

“It was a great semifinal game,” said Martinsburg head coach Britt Sherman. “We knew they were going to be really tough, but our kids just worked really hard, focused this week, our scout team really prepared and got us ready to play these guys.”

Martinsburg has made a habit of finding themselves playing in December. The only time the Bulldogs haven’t made the state final in the last five years was last year, which was largely due to COVID-19 shutting most of the remaining playoff teams down, including Martinsburg. But four state finals in five years is still quite the feat.

“It’s part of being a Bulldog,” said Hudson Clement. “You come into this program, you know it’s going to be good, we are going to win and we are going to work. This is just what we do, and we are going to have to keep working and doing what we are doing and hopefully get that state title.”