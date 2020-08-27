Martinsburg football operations temporarily cease due to positive COVID-19 case

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM)

Martinsburg High School announced on Wednesday that someone who was in attendance at the football team’s practice had tested positive for COVID-19 which has temporarily shut down all football operations.

The Bulldogs were supposed to open up their season Friday, September 4th against the Musselman Appleman but that game has since been postponed.

Martinsburg first year head coach, Britt Sherman, gave the following statement to WDVM’s sports team:

“We have received guidance from the Berkeley County Health Department that our next scheduled practice can be Saturday, September 5th at 1 p.m.. We will continue to control our controllables and make the best out of this situation. This will make us stronger. In the meantime, over exaggerate efforts to stay out of harm’s way of this virus. Can’t wait to see everyone on September 5th!”