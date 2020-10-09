Martinsburg football looks to stay in the win column as they prepare for Spring Mills

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) — Martinsburg football may not have a long winning streak anymore, but they are still the team to beat.

This week they have their hands full, as Spring Mills brings in a tough spread offense, not to mention quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson.

“We are looking at a different offense than what we have seen in the last couple of weeks,” said head coach Britt Sherman. ” We have played heavy run teams the first three weeks. Spring Mills spreads it out and has a lot of speed, so we are trying to get use to what they do.”