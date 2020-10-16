Martinsburg football aimed regaining toughness heading towards midpoint of season

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Martinsburg Bulldog football team will battle Hedgesville this Friday night, for their fifth game of the season.

As they prepare to enter the mid-way point of their season, Head Coach Britt Sherman and his team are currently focused on regaining toughness, as they look towards post-season play.

“We’re finally getting back into the weight room some and school is starting back and just regaining that toughness and that edge we need to get for that mid-season form. Now that we’re four games in we should be getting towards that and you know we don’t have a lot of time to get to that end of season form.” says Head Coach Sherman.