Naieem Kearney takes it to the house for 80 yards

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – In their first game back, after three weeks, the Martinsburg Bulldogs win at home over George Washington; for the first round of the playoffs. They beat them 62-0.

Naieem Kearney scored on the opening drive for Martinsburg, with an 80-yard touchdown run.