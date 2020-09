MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) – The Martinsburg Bulldogs pick up their first win of the season, as they beat the Musselman Applemen at home, 51-33.

Blake Hartman put up five touchdowns for the Musselman Applemen, but despite his efforts, Martinsburg held strong.

This win is the first win as Head Coach for Britt Sherman. This win also extends the Bulldog’s win streak to 57 games.