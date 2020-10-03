Martinsburg back in the win column, shuts out Washington 55-0

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – After its historic 57-game win streak was snapped, Martinsburg football got right back to work. Out of their bye week, the Bulldogs took down Washington Friday night, 55-0.

Martinsburg jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the first quarter and never looked back. They led 34-0 at halftime and closed things out after the break.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-1 with the win, while the Patriots drop to 2-3. Martinsburg will host Spring Mills next week, while Washington will welcome Frankfort to Charles Town.

