Martinsburg and Spring Mills football games postponed till Saturday due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) – On Friday, both the Martinsburg Bulldogs and Spring Mills Cardinals football games have been postponed, due to rising numbers in COVID-19 positive cases in Berkeley County.

The county found itself in the “red” color status, on the map from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, with a Percent Positivity of 8.60 (based on the numbers updated at 10 AM ET on November 20th).

“Obviously we were gold last Saturday, so that’s what made us good to go for the game this week. But there’s two number they are always looking at. And if one is red, and the other is orange, or gold; we would have been fine today.” said Josh Sims, Head Coach of the Spring Mills Cardinals, “The problem we had today was that both numbers ended up going red. And the way the rules are set up when that happens, schools aren’t in session, and obviously sports are shut down as well.”

“It was the percent positivity. Our top number (Infection Rate) has been red, much like a lot of counties, but the bottom number (percent positivity) really is the one that most people are looking at.” said Coach Sims, “How many people are testing positive, actually testing positive for the virus. So, the bottom number really has been a tough one for most people, and it really turned on us today.”

“This one definitely hit ’em hard today, but I’ve seen these talks hit ’em hard for the last – for over a month now.” said Coach Sims, “So but again in saying that, its almost like they are used to hearing it, and you know I would say that is kind of my biggest disappointment today, of just kind of getting to that realization that this is becoming all too normal for their high school experience and their playing experience. And for somebody that sports has been very good to me, you know obviously not just on the field but outside in my life, it really was disappointing to see the heartbreak on those kids faces today.”