WASHINGTON (DCNewsNow) — While voting is still ongoing for the 2022 Major League All-Star game in Los Angeles, we already know one person who will represent the Nationals in the Mid-Summer Classic.

Nats manager Dave Martinez getts the nod for the game, as he will be a part of the National League coaching staff.

Martinez will join Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as part of Brian Snitker’s staff. Snitker will manager the National League after winning the World Series last season with the Atlanta Braves.

With Martinez, Roberts, and Snitker on the staff, this mean the last three World Series champion managers are all on the same staff.

Martinez makes his fourth appearance in an All-Star dugout.