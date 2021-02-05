Martinburg’s Naieem Kearney commits to Georgetown

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – Martinsburg football star running back, Naieem Kearney, committed to Georgetown this week – the first bulldog to play for the Hoyas.

The 3x West Virginia State Champ said that his choice of school was more than football.

“You know football could end at any moment,” said Kearny. “I was just focused on my schooling career also.”

Though he received offers from five different Ivy League schools, Georgetown, and it’s location, was the perfect fit.

“Georgetown, for one, it’s in Washington, D.C.,” said Kearney. “I’m into political science and law and they have the number one part time law program in the nation, and they have a really high political science program that really attracted me a lot.”

The football is there too. A duel threat for Martinsburg, Kearney rushed for 8 touchdowns this season, and had 41 carries for 625 yards. He also had a receiving touchdown and had 8 receptions for 186 yards in a shortened six game season due to the pandemic.

He seems to be a perfect for a Hoyas football program that is looking to fill the position of “superback,” a term that was new to Kearney. The idea of a superback, as he explained, would allow him to utilize his entire skill set.

“I could get hand offs from the backfield while I can go out into motion and run routes.”

Suggesting that his family must be so proud, Kearney revealed that Georgetown was his mom’s dream school.

“My mom is definitely very happy and proud,” confirmed Kearney. “Georgetown was actually my mom’s dream school to go to. She always wanted to go to Georgetown, and her seeing me go to Georgetown is just crazy to her in her eyes.”

