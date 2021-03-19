Marquette fires coach Steve Wojciechowski after 7 seasons

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski, left watches his team play as Koby McEwen (25) heads to the bench after fouling out of the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Georgetown won 68-49. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski on Friday after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories.

The Golden Eagles finished 13-14 for their first losing season since 2014-15, Wojciechowski’s debut year. The Golden Eagles’ season ended last week with a 68-49 loss to Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

“I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent.”

Wojciechowski went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition at Marquette. The Golden Eagles earned two NCAA Tournament appearances in his seven seasons.

Marquette likely would have earned an NCAA bid in 2020 if the pandemic hadn’t halted the season, though the Golden Eagles ended that year by losing six of their last seven games.

Wojciechowski played for Duke and spent 15 seasons as an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff.

After going 13-19 in his debut season at Marquette, Wojciechowski led the Golden Eagles to winning records each of the next five years. He spent much of his tenure coaching Markus Howard, who ended his college career last season as the leading scorer in Big East history.

But he couldn’t match the overall success of predecessor Buzz Williams, who led Marquette to a regional final in 2013 plus regional semifinals in 2011 and 2012. Williams left for Virginia Tech after the 2013-14 season and now coaches Texas A&M.

Marquette reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed in 2017 and lost to South Carolina. Two years later, the Golden Eagles made it back as a No. 5 seed but lost to Ja Morant and Murray State 83-64.

After that season, Marquette suffered another blow when brothers Sam and Joey Hauser transferred, with Sam heading to Virginia and Joey leaving for Michigan State.

Marquette went 18-12 without the Hausers last year as Howard scored 27.8 points per game to lead all Division I players, but the Golden Eagles ended the season in a tailspin.

The Golden Eagles had an encouraging start this season by beating Wisconsin and Creighton when both those teams were ranked in the top 10, but they couldn’t live up to that early promise.

