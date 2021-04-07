Mark Turgeon’s contract officially extended through 2025-2026 season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Early Wednesday evening, the University of Maryland’s athletic department officially announced an agreement with men’s basketball Head Coach Mark Turgeon, through the 2025-2026 season. His new contract will be effective from May 1st, 2021.

“We believe in Coach Turgeon and are excited about what the future holds for Maryland basketball,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans. “Coach is fully committed to Maryland and we are in agreement of the expectations for our program as we move forward. Coach and the staff have already been at work recruiting and building on our recent success. We all need to do our part, pulling in the same direction, pursuing a championship-level program.”

In 10 season with the team, Mark Turgeon has accrued a 221-113 record, leading the program to five different Top 5 finishes, including a share of the 2020 Big Ten regular season title. Since the 2014-2015 season, Maryland has the third highest winning percentage in the Big Ten conference (.689).

“I want to thank Damon Evans and President Pines for their continued belief in me to lead the basketball program,” Turgeon said in a statement from the school. “Maryland is a special place and my commitment to the program has never wavered. I am extremely proud of our recent accomplishments as Big Ten champions and as NCAA Tournament qualifiers six of the last seven years and we are hungry for more. We are building great momentum heading into the 2021-22 season and I am excited for our future.”

The 2021-22 Maryland team has generated early preseason acclaim, being ranked in the top-15 nationally by multiple news outlets including ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic, Stadium and NCAA March Madness.