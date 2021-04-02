Mark Turgeon working on finalizing contract extension with Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Mark Turgeon will be here to stay in College Park. According to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider, Jon Rothstein, Maryland’s men’s basketball Head Coach, Mark Turgeon, is working with the university to finalize a contract extension.

Sources: Maryland is finalizing a contract extension with Mark Turgeon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 2, 2021

Mark Turgeon’s current contract would expire following the 2022-2023 season. This decision comes, after Maryland’s exit in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

Turgeon has been Maryland’s head coach, since 2011; after Gary Williams retired. Since Maryland’s exit from the tournament, fans have been split on the discourse surrounding his position. Despite locking up five out of the team’s past six NCAA tournament berths, and winning a share of the Big Ten title back in 2019; he’s only reached the Sweet 16 once in his 11 years with the program, and has only won five NCAA tournament games, and three Big Ten tournament games.

The Terps finished 17-14 in the regular season, with a 9-11 Big Ten record; and lost to Alabama in the Round of 32.

With a contract extension all but set, Turgeon, and his staff will now have the space and mobility to focus on acquiring talent; in hopes to tackle the increasing pressure that will come with this new contract.

This story will be updated.