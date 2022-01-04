Mark Andrews sets new Ravens single-season receiving record

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) scores on the two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Baltimore Ravens tight end, Mark Andrews, became the franchise’s new single-season receiving yards leader on Sunday, surpassing wide receiver, Michael Jackson, who set the record back in 1996.

Andrews was only 15 yards shy of the record entering Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, and broke it, catching an 18 yard pass from Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the second quarter.

With six receptions for 89 yards in Baltimore’s 20-19 loss to the Rams, Andrews now has 99 catches for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns this season – a league best among all tight ends.

“It’s an honor,” Andrews said. “There are a lot of great players that have played here, and I’ve played with a lot of great players. Without my teammates, without the guys throwing me the ball, pass protecting, my receivers on the outside, my tight end room – I wouldn’t be where I’m at. They push me to be great each and every day, and that’s what we all do. We’re all working to be the best that we can be. Again, I’m honored; it’s humbling to be able to be in this position that I am.”

Andrews already became the first tight end in Ravens franchise history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season back in Week 15 against the Green Bay packers, when he caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

In his fourth year in the NFL, Andrews can set another franchise record this season with five more receptions which would break Baltimore wide receiver Derrick Mason’s franchise record of 103 receptions in a single season which was set in 2007.

The Ravens will play their final regular season game Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium against their division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers.