Manoah continues to make history

Alek Manoah is no stranger to making history. The former WVU ace earned his spot in the record books during his time in Morgantown and now he’s doing the same thing in the Majors.

@Alek_Manoah6 is the FIRST pitcher since at least 1901 to start an @MLB career by allowing 4 hits or fewer in 10 straight starts!

In his most recent start, AK allowed four hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out four batters. That performance may not be one of his best stat lines, but it was good enough to make history. Again. According to the Blue Jays, Manoah is the first pitcher since 1901 to start their MLB career by allowing four hits or fewer through 10 consecutive starts.

On June 2, Manoah made franchise history twice in one night with his lucky No. 7’s. Most consecutive strikeouts in a game (7) and the most Ks through seven straight starts (43).

Alek's ERA after 10 Big League starts: 2.58 🔥

Through 10 starts with the Blue Jays, AK has allowed 34 hits, 15 ER and fanned 60 batters through 52.1 innings of work with a 4-1 record.