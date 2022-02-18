Major League Baseball postpones first week of spring training games

A practice field at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex sits empty as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Major League Baseball has postponed the first week of spring training games because of the ongoing lockout implemented by the league. This announcement was made on Friday morning.

In a statement released to media on Friday, MLB said spring training games are postponed through at least March 5. The league’s slate of games was scheduled to begin February 26 and directly affects the Nationals’ game against the Tigers, and the Orioles’ game against the Yankees.

“We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of Spring Training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5th. All 30 clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans are back to the stands.” Statement from Major League Baseball

The statement would go on to say members of the owners’ bargaining committee would join an in-person meeting with the Players Association every day next week to negotiate and work towards starting the season on time.

According to a report from the Associated Press, owners and players have joined the bargaining by Zoom. Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, and free agent reliever Andrew Miller both attended the Jan. 24 session, the first in-person bargaining during the lockout.