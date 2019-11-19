Major League Baseball could shake up baseball in hub city

HAGERSTOWN, Md.

First reported by the New York Times, Major League Baseball has sent a proposal that could see 42 minor league teams lose their affiliations with their MLB counterparts.

On the list of teams were the Hagerstown Suns and Frederick Keys.

Jeff Lantz, Senior Director of Communications for the MiLB, says that they don’t know the reasons why all those teams were listed as part of the proposal, but speculated that facility conditions and geographical locations could play a part.

He said that the MiLB will do what they can to keep the teams in those markets.