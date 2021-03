ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Magruder high school girls volleyball team defeated Blair on Wednesday, 3-1 (25-12, 11-25, 25-21, 25-22).

With the win, Magruder improves to 2-0 on the season, winning its 27th straight game dating back to 2019. The game was the season opener for Blair.

Blair will host Kennedy on April 6. Magruder’s next game will be at Kennedy on April 8.