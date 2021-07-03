Madison’s James Triantos has a tough decision to make: play ball at UNC or go pro

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — For the next week leading up to July 11, Madison baseball’s James Triantos has a tough decision to make.

The senior, already moved in to North Carolina, will have a choice to either play college ball for the Tar Heels, or skip college and go straight to the pros.

After an amazing senior season, Triantos has caught the eyes of many MLB scouts. Many are saying that James could be a first or second rounder in the upcoming MLB Draft. Seems like a dream come true, but to James, he has a tough decision to make.

“I’m still struggling with that,” said Triantos. ” I talked to a lot of people, but in the end, it’s my decision as to what I want to do. The thought about it is really cool. I’m excited about it. It’s a really tough decision, but a good decision I will have to make.”

With about a week until draft night, and still uncertain with what he wants to do, James continues to control what he can right now, before decision time comes.

“What I have been doing recently is just working my butt off so I’m put in a tough spot to make a decision. I’m not sure what’s going to happen. I’m just going to continue to focus on my craft and myself as a baseball player and a person.”

Either way, whether the Madison star pitcher/shortstop plays for UNC or goes pro, the next level is getting not just a great player, but a great person.

“I’m a leader. I’m the guy that wants to be put into the pressure situations. It’s not all about baseball. I work my tail off in the weight room, in the cages, all that type of stuff to make sure I’m the best baseball player I can possibly be. But when it comes down to it, I’m just as good of a ball player as I am a person.”