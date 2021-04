HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) - After losing out on their last spring season, the North Hagerstown baseball team are back on the mound; with renewed gratitude for the chance to play the game they love.

It's a young team, as Head Coach Denny Talbert explains this team has three freshman, and three sophomores on the roster; and only return a handful of players that have varsity experience, from almost two years ago.