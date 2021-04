VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) – Madison is moving on to states as the Warhawks defeated the Chantilly Charges Friday night 19-14.

“We’re not done,” was the message that Warhawks head coach, Justin Counts, gave his team in the post game huddle.

“There’s four teams left in the state,” said Counts. “No team at Madison high school has ever won a football state championship and these boys have done a lot of great things this year. Our goal was to win the state and we got a chance now.”