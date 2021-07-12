Madison High School’s James Triantos selected 56th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Draft

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — James Triantos, a recent graduate of Madison High School, was drafted 56th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Draft on Monday.

Triantos just finished off one of the best high school baseball seasons in state history, hitting over .700 for the year, with eleven home runs, 27 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. He also dominated on the mound, going 9-0 with 62 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched, while having a 1.18 ERA.

James helped lead the Warhawks to a Class 6 State Championship in June, nearly throwing a perfect game in the final, while scoring both runs.

The Madison graduate is already committed to play college baseball at North Carolina, but after being selected in the second round by the Cubs, James will forgo college and sign with Chicago.