Madison girl’s lacrosse drop region semifinal matchup to Langley 20-13

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison and Langley, the top two teams of their respective district, faced off in the 6D Northern Region Semifinals, with the Saxons coming out on top and advancing to the finals.

The Saxons led for the entire match, and kept the Warhawks at a safe distance for most of the game. Madison was able to come within a goal at halftime, before being outscored 10-4 in the second half.

Langley will move on to the regional finals, and with a win, will qualify for the VHSL Class 6 State Tournament.