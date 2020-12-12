Madison Girl’s Basketball Preview: Warhawks return 8 players from state championship team

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Friday marked the end of the first week of Virginia high school winter sports practices. With games around the corner, lets take a look back at one of our coverage area’s state title teams: The Madison Warhawks Girl’s Basketball team.

It was a long off season for everyone on the team, so when the plyers got back together this week, it was quite a moment.

“Just looking around and seeing everyone back in the gym. It was definitely an awesome moment just to be back with the team,” said senior guard Amalia Makrigiorgos. “We are all best friends so it just felt like normal again.”

Normal as it’s going to get. Madison Girls Basketball was back in the gym just like every school in the state this week. However, the Warhawks want to keep the momentum from last year.

“Definitely going to be a struggle, but I think we are coming out just as strong as we did last year and I think we have a very good shot at going all the way,” said junior guard Alayna Arnolie.

The team returns a bulk of their talent from last years state championship team such as Makrigiorgos and the Arnolie twins (Grace and Alayna). One of the big players they lose is Amalia’s older sister Tedi. But to head coach Kirsten Stone, the experience is not what makes this team special.

“What makes them so easy to coach is they listen to each other,” said Stone. “I’ve never had a team like that.”

“We are basically on the wavelength,” said Alayna Arnolie. “A lot of us have actually been playing since we were younger. We’ve been playing together. So we do have that inside like mind knowing like that person is going to be there or what people’s strengths and weaknesses are. So that definitely plays a part in how we work together.”

This year the team has their work cut out for them. Not only do they have their hands full with every school wanting to take them down, but they will have their hands full with themselves and staying conditioned and healthy. They will have to learn to practice and play while wearing a mask.

“Obviously the masks makes it a little more difficult, but our team is use to it,” said Amalia Makrigiorgos. “We worked out since October, outside, wearing the masks, 6 feet apart and we are just being smart about it because we know one mistake could lead to everything closing down.”

“If we can accept that this is how it has to be if we want to have a season, and then add that conditioning, ramp up the heavy endurance stuff, I think we can overcome that, and same with other teams,” said Grace Arnolie. “It’s just about putting the work in with the masks.”

Whether the season lasts one game or 20, the team is just happy to have a chance at repeating as state champions. Madison’s season kicks off on the road on December 21.