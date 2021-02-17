Madison girl’s basketball on a mission to go back-to-back, hosts state semifinal Wednesday

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Madison girl’s basketball is two games away from repeating as state champions.

The Warhawks came into this season as one of the favorites to win states, the big reason being that they only graduated one starter.

Now the team finds themselves hosting the state semifinal game Wednesday against West Potomac and, if they win, will host the state final game.

This team has the experience, the chemistry, and are ready to bring home another state title.

“Everyone on our team has their role, and everyone knows their role and does it well,” said junior Grace Arnolie.

“We just have to play as hard as we can every single minute we are out there because it could be our last at any second,” said senior Amalia Makrigiorgos.

Madison takes on West Potomac Wednesday night at 7 p.m.